EUROP.RAID 2017 στα Γρεβενά by Sokratis Mittas Photography… (pic’s)
Αύγουστος 10th, 2017 by Χρήστος Μίμης
Mετά το οπτικό υλικό που δημοσίευσε το Star-fm.gr και το Grevena TV, δείτε την φιλοξενία των Γάλλων του EUROP.RAID στα Γρεβενά, και με το.. βλέμμα του Σωκράτη Μήττα (Sokratis Mittas Photography):
9-8-17
Posted by Star fm 93,3 Grevena TV on Donnerstag, 10. August 2017
