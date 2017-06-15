Ιούνιος 15th, 2017 by Χρήστος Μίμης

Η τελευταία Ιερά Αγρυπνία ενώπιον του Ιερού Λειψάνου της Αγίας Ισαποστόλου Ελένης Ιερουργούντος του Σεβασμιωτάτου Μητροπολίτου Γρεβενών κ. Δαβίδ.



