O Πρωταθλητής Ελλάδας στο Body Bilding Νίκος Μουσουνίδης στο Dianellos Gym Fight and Fitness στα Γρεβενά (αφίσα)
Ιούνιος 13th, 2017 by Χρήστος Μίμης
ΕΙΣΟΔΟΣ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΗ
Την Τρίτη 13 Ιουνίου θα βρίσκομαι στο Dianellos Gym Fight and Fitness στα Γρεβενά!
Σας περιμένω όλους για μια δυνατή προπόνηση και συμβουλές γύρω από το body building.
Nikos Mousounidis IFBB athlete
