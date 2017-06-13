Ιούνιος 13th, 2017 by Χρήστος Μίμης

ΕΙΣΟΔΟΣ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΗ

Την Τρίτη 13 Ιουνίου θα βρίσκομαι στο Dianellos Gym Fight and Fitness στα Γρεβενά!



Σας περιμένω όλους για μια δυνατή προπόνηση και συμβουλές γύρω από το body building. Nikos Mousounidis IFBB athlete ΕΙΣΟΔΟΣ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΗ



