Τραμπ στον Μεξικανό πρόεδρο: «Αν δεν πληρώσεις για το τείχος, μην έρθεις να με δεις»

Ιανουάριος 28th, 2017 by Σταματίνα

«Οι ΗΠΑ έχουν εμπορικό έλλειμμα 60 δισεκ. δολαρίων με το Μεξικό. Ήταν μια μονόπλευρη συμφωνία από την αρχή της NAFTA με μεγάλους αριθμούς χαμένων θέσεων απασχόλησης και εταιρειών. Αν το Μεξικό είναι απρόθυμο να πληρώσει για το τείχος το οποίο έχουμε μεγάλη ανάγκη, τότε είναι καλύτερα να ματαιωθεί η επικείμενη επίσκεψη», έγραψε ο Τραμπ στο Twitter. Follow Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers…



94,86794,867 likes Follow Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.



topontiki

