Χρυσές Σφαίρες: La La Land, Moonlight και The Crown οι μεγάλοι νικητές
Ιανουάριος 9th, 2017 by Σταματίνα
To μιούζικαλ “La La Land” κέρδισε τη Χρυσή Σφαίρα για την καλύτερη κωμωδία, αλλά και το καλύτερο μουσικό φιλμ στην φετινή τελετή για τα βραβεία Χρυσές Σφαίρες.
Η ταινία μεγάλου μήκους “Moonlight” κέρδισε τη Χρυσή Σφαίρα για το καλύτερο δραματικό φιλμ.
Η τηλεοπτική σειρά “The Crown” κέρδισε τη Χρυσή Σφαίρα για την καλύτερη δραματική τηλεοπτική σειρά.
Οι νικητές και οι υποψήφιοι των Χρυσών Σφαιρών
Καλύτερη Ταινία – Δράμα
Νικητής: Moonlight
Υποψήφιοι:
Hacksaw Ridge (Αντιρρησίας Συνείδησης)
Hell or High Water (Πάση Θυσία)
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Καλύτερη Ταινία – Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
Νικητής: La La Land
Υποψήφιοι:
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins (Φάλτσο Σοπράνο)
Sing Street
Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία
Νικητής: Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Υποψήφιοι:
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Καλύτερο Σενάριο
Νικητής: Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Υποψήφιοι:
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός – Δράμα
Νικητής: Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
Υποψήφιοι:
Joel Edgerton – Loving
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington – Fences
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός – Δράμα
Νικητής: Isabelle Huppert – Elle
Υποψήφιοι:
Amy Adams – Arrival
Jessica Chastain – Miss Sloane
Ruth Negga – Loving
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός – Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
Νικητής: Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Υποψήφιοι:
Colin Farrell – The Lobster
Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill – War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός – Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
Νικητής: Emma Stone – La La Land
Υποψήφιοι:
Annette Bening – 20th Century Women
Lily Collins – Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
Νικητής: Viola Davis – Fences
Υποψήφιοι:
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου
Νικητής: Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
Υποψήφιοι:
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg – Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel – Lion
Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία
Νικητής: Elle (Γαλλία)
Υποψήφιοι:
Divines (Γαλλία)
Neruda (Χιλή)
The Salesman (Ιράν/Γαλλία)
Toni Erdmann (Γερμανία)
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
Νικητής: Zootopia (Ζωούπολη)
Υποψήφιοι:
Kubo and the Two Strings (Ο Κούμπο και οι Δύο Χορδές)
Moana (Βαϊάνα)
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing (Τραγούδα!)
Καλύτερο Τραγούδι
Νικητής: «City of Stars» – La La Land
Υποψήφιοι:
«Can’t Stop the Feeling» – Trolls
«Faith» – Sing
«Gold» – Gold
«How Far I’ll Go» – Moana
Καλύτερη Μουσική Επένδυση
Νικητής: La La Land
Υποψήφιοι:
Moonlight
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
ΤΗΛΕΟΡΑΣΗ
Καλύτερο Δράμα
Νικητής: The Crown (Netflix)
Υποψήφιοι:
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (FOX)
Westworld (HBO
Καλύτερη Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
Νικητής: Atlanta (FX)
Υποψήφιοι:
Black-ish (ABC)
Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon)
Transparent (Amazon)
Veep (HBO)
Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
Νικητής: The People v. O.J. Simpson – American Crime Story
Υποψήφιοι:
American Crime (ABC)
The Dresser
The Night Manager (BBC)
The Night Of (HBO)
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός – Δράμα
Νικητής: Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath
Υποψήφιοι:
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός – Δράμα
Νικητής: Claire Foy – The Crown
Υποψήφιοι:
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Kerri Rusell – The Americans
Winona Ryder – Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός – Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
Νικητής: Donald Glover – Atlanta
Υποψήφιοι:
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal – Mozart in the Jungle
Nick Nolte – Graves
Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός – Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
Νικητής: Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Υποψήφιοι:
Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker – Divorce
Issa Rae – Insecure
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός – Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
Νικητής: Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager
Υποψήφιοι:
Riz Ahmed – The Night Of
Bryan Cranston – All the Way
John Turturro – The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance – The People v. O.J. Simpson
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός – Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
Νικητής: Sarah Paulson – The People v. O.J. Simpson
Υποψήφιοι:
Felicity Huffman – American Crime
Riley Keough – The Girlfriend Experience
Charlottle Rampling – London Spy
Kerry Washington – Confirmation
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου – Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
Νικητής: Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager
Υποψήφιοι:
Sterling K. Brown – The People v. O.J. Simpson
John Lithgow – The Crown
Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
John Travolta – The People v. O.J. Simpson
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου – Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
Νικητής: Olivia Colman – The Night Manager
Υποψήφιοι:
Lena Headey – Game of Thrones
Chrissy Mets – This Is Us
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Thandie Newton – Westworld
This entry was posted on Δευτέρα, Ιανουάριος 9th, 2017 at 16:21 and is filed under ΚΟΣΜΟΣ. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.