Χρυσές Σφαίρες: La La Land, Moonlight και The Crown οι μεγάλοι νικητές

Ιανουάριος 9th, 2017 by Σταματίνα

To μιούζικαλ “La La Land” κέρδισε τη Χρυσή Σφαίρα για την καλύτερη κωμωδία, αλλά και το καλύτερο μουσικό φιλμ στην φετινή τελετή για τα βραβεία Χρυσές Σφαίρες.

Η ταινία μεγάλου μήκους “Moonlight” κέρδισε τη Χρυσή Σφαίρα για το καλύτερο δραματικό φιλμ.

Η τηλεοπτική σειρά “The Crown” κέρδισε τη Χρυσή Σφαίρα για την καλύτερη δραματική τηλεοπτική σειρά.

Οι νικητές και οι υποψήφιοι των Χρυσών Σφαιρών

Καλύτερη Ταινία – Δράμα

Νικητής: Moonlight

Υποψήφιοι:

Hacksaw Ridge (Αντιρρησίας Συνείδησης)

Hell or High Water (Πάση Θυσία)

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Καλύτερη Ταινία – Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

Νικητής: La La Land

Υποψήφιοι:

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins (Φάλτσο Σοπράνο)

Sing Street

Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία

Νικητής: Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Υποψήφιοι:

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Καλύτερο Σενάριο

Νικητής: Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Υποψήφιοι:

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός – Δράμα

Νικητής: Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Υποψήφιοι:

Joel Edgerton – Loving

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington – Fences

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός – Δράμα

Νικητής: Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Υποψήφιοι:

Amy Adams – Arrival

Jessica Chastain – Miss Sloane

Ruth Negga – Loving

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός – Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

Νικητής: Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Υποψήφιοι:

Colin Farrell – The Lobster

Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill – War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός – Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

Νικητής: Emma Stone – La La Land

Υποψήφιοι:

Annette Bening – 20th Century Women

Lily Collins – Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Νικητής: Viola Davis – Fences

Υποψήφιοι:

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Νικητής: Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals

Υποψήφιοι:

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg – Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel – Lion

Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία

Νικητής: Elle (Γαλλία)

Υποψήφιοι:

Divines (Γαλλία)

Neruda (Χιλή)

The Salesman (Ιράν/Γαλλία)

Toni Erdmann (Γερμανία)

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Νικητής: Zootopia (Ζωούπολη)

Υποψήφιοι:

Kubo and the Two Strings (Ο Κούμπο και οι Δύο Χορδές)

Moana (Βαϊάνα)

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing (Τραγούδα!)

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι

Νικητής: «City of Stars» – La La Land

Υποψήφιοι:

«Can’t Stop the Feeling» – Trolls

«Faith» – Sing

«Gold» – Gold

«How Far I’ll Go» – Moana

Καλύτερη Μουσική Επένδυση

Νικητής: La La Land

Υποψήφιοι:

Moonlight

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

ΤΗΛΕΟΡΑΣΗ

Καλύτερο Δράμα

Νικητής: The Crown (Netflix)

Υποψήφιοι:

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (FOX)

Westworld (HBO

Καλύτερη Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

Νικητής: Atlanta (FX)

Υποψήφιοι:

Black-ish (ABC)

Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon)

Transparent (Amazon)

Veep (HBO)

Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

Νικητής: The People v. O.J. Simpson – American Crime Story

Υποψήφιοι:

American Crime (ABC)

The Dresser

The Night Manager (BBC)

The Night Of (HBO)

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός – Δράμα

Νικητής: Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath

Υποψήφιοι:

Rami Malek – Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός – Δράμα

Νικητής: Claire Foy – The Crown

Υποψήφιοι:

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Kerri Rusell – The Americans

Winona Ryder – Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός – Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

Νικητής: Donald Glover – Atlanta

Υποψήφιοι:

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal – Mozart in the Jungle

Nick Nolte – Graves

Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός – Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

Νικητής: Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Υποψήφιοι:

Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker – Divorce

Issa Rae – Insecure

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός – Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

Νικητής: Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager

Υποψήφιοι:

Riz Ahmed – The Night Of

Bryan Cranston – All the Way

John Turturro – The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance – The People v. O.J. Simpson

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός – Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

Νικητής: Sarah Paulson – The People v. O.J. Simpson

Υποψήφιοι:

Felicity Huffman – American Crime

Riley Keough – The Girlfriend Experience

Charlottle Rampling – London Spy

Kerry Washington – Confirmation

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου – Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

Νικητής: Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager

Υποψήφιοι:

Sterling K. Brown – The People v. O.J. Simpson

John Lithgow – The Crown

Christian Slater – Mr. Robot

John Travolta – The People v. O.J. Simpson

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου – Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

Νικητής: Olivia Colman – The Night Manager

Υποψήφιοι:

Lena Headey – Game of Thrones

Chrissy Mets – This Is Us

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Thandie Newton – Westworld

