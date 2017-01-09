Ο Μητροπολίτης κ.Δαβίδ στον Ιερό Ναό Αγίου Αθανασίου στον Έλατο Γρεβενών (εικόνες)

Ιανουάριος 9th, 2017 by Χρήστος Μίμης

Στον Ιερό Ναό Αγίου Αθανασίου στον Έλατο Γρεβενών, λειτούργησε την Κυριακή 8 Ιανουαρίου 2017, ο Σεβασμιώτατος Μητροπολίτης Γρεβενών κ. Δαβίδ.







